The Mustangs men’s hockey team recorded a perfect score this weekend, defeating the Warriors 2–1 in a shootout Friday night and the Bold 4–1 on Saturday afternoon.
Weekend’s major storylines
Western University third-year goaltender Dylan Myskiw stopped 61 of the 63 shots he faced this weekend, including a number of saves in Friday night’s shootout.
Despite taking nine penalties this weekend, including a match penalty from first-year right winger Tye McSorley on Friday, the Mustangs penalty kill didn’t allow any goals.
After winning both games this weekend, the Mustangs have tied the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks for the final playoff spot in the Ontario University Athletics west division ahead of their doubleheader series this week.
Friday night lights
On Friday night, the Mustangs travelled to Waterloo, Ont. for a matchup with the last-placed team in west division — the University of Waterloo Warriors. The Warriors struck first on a goal from fifth-year forward Jacob Cascagnette three minutes into the game.
After McSorley was thrown out of the game in the dying minutes of the first period, the Mustangs co-leading scorer, third-year left winger Franco Sproviero, scored the team’s lone regulation goal in Friday’s game.
Assisting Sproviero were second-year defenceman Jake Gravelle and first-year defenceman Eric Van Impe, who have combined for 48 points this season — good for the OUA’s leading offensive defencemen duo.
In net, Myskiw weathered the Warriors’ first period storm of 11 shots before settling into the game with four ensuing shutout frames, including the overtime and shootout periods.
Saturday night fever
Thanks to a late powerplay goal from second-year centreman Shane Bulitka, the Mustangs raced to a 2–0 lead in Saturday afternoon’s game against the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold.
While the Mustangs were playing like the better team, they didn’t make things easy on themselves with seven penalties throughout the game. Eventually, the Bold gained enough momentum to score an unassisted goal via second-year forward Aleks Dimovski in between Mustangs penalties.
Despite allowing the second period marker to Dimovski, Myskiw played his best game of the season, saving 38 shots in the victory.
A goal from Gravelle in the second period and Bulitka in the third period helped the
Mustangs hold on for their second consecutive win.
Upcoming series
Western will play the first of a two-game series against Laurier on Tuesday afternoon. Puck drop at Sun Life Financial Arena in Waterloo, Ont. is set for 3 p.m..
The teams are currently tied for the sixth and final playoff spot in the OUA’s west division. Following Tuesday’s affair, the teams are set for a rematch on Thursday at 7 p.m..
