The Mustangs men’s squash team brought home their 39th consecutive gold medal at the OUA championships this past weekend, while the women’s team earned their third consecutive bronze medal in Kingston, Ont..
The men’s team crushed every team in their path at the Ontario University Athletics tournament. They defeated the University of Guelph Gryphons, the Queen’s University Golden Gaels and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gee’s by the same score of 7–0 each time, en route to the semi-finals.
Their dominance didn’t end there, as Western University’s men’s team defeated the University of Waterloo Warriors 7–0, earning their spot in the gold medal game against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.
UofT was the only team to put up any semblance of a fight as Varsity Blues third-year Ali Shalaby was able to steal one match from the Mustangs.
The Mustangs ended up victorious with a 6–1 win over the Varsity Blues, further cementing Western as the greatest squash program in Ontario. The men took home their 39th championship in program history and kept their record streak intact.
On the other end, the women’s team also defeated the Varsity Blues to take home the bronze medal, winning 4–3 Sunday morning. Fourth-year Laura Vandeursen, first-year Sophie Pinfold, first-year Madison Draayer and third-year Alessia Ferris all won their matches to put Western over UofT.
“I’m so proud of each player. They all truly put their heart in each match,” said Ferris. “Our rookies came in hot this year, eager to win. Although we didn’t get gold, we played some unbelievable squash and really showed how hard work and consistency is key.”
On their first day of the tournament, Western’s women’s team defeated Brock 7–0, later falling 5–2 to McMaster.
They bounced back the next day with a 5–2 over the Warriors. They then faced off in a semi-final matchup against the eventual champions, the Golden Gaels, who defeated them 7–0 — sending the Mustangs to the bronze medal game.
After the championship, Ferris was named an OUA tournament all-star after leading her team through to the bronze. During the bronze medal game, the Mustangs and Varsity Blues were tied 3–3, leaving the deciding match up to Ferris.
“I thought I would be more nervous but, having my team outside of the court cheering loud and proud, my adrenaline kicked in,” said Ferris. “Winning that match in five was my personal highlight of the weekend.”
Although the women’s team’s season has come to a close, the men’s team is preparing for the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s Varsity Team Championship. The tournament is hosted by Trinity College in Hartford, CT., where the Mustangs will compete against teams from the United States. The tournament kicks off Feb. 24.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest