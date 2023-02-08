The Mustangs men’s volleyball team lost both road games in their weekend set against the Golden Gaels this weekend, losing 3–2 Friday and 3–1 on Saturday night.
Weekend’s biggest storylines
Despite losing both games, Western University was within at least six points of the Queen’s University Golden Gaels in every set this weekend.
Third-year left-side hitter Blake Fenwick led the Mustangs with 37.5 points across both games, including 23.5 on Friday night.
Friday night heartbreaker
On Friday night, Western entered the fourth set with a 2–1 set lead. While Fenwick was dominating for the Mustangs, Gaels fourth-year outsider hitter Erik Siksna paced Fenwick for 36 points. Queen’s leaned on Siksna to make a comeback after trailing to win the next two sets, 25–19 and 17–15.
The final box score was close, but the Gaels led the Mustangs in every major statistical category, including kills, aces, blocks, assists and digs.
For the Mustangs, third-year setter Josiah Esau recorded an impressive 39 set assists that weren’t enough to secure the victory.
Saturday night letdown
After winning the opening set on Saturday night, Western was unable to find points in the game’s key moments — losing the next three sets by scores of 25–21, 25–20 and 25–23.
The Mustangs played a cleaner game, having scored 14 less errors than the Gaels, but it wasn’t enough to contain Siksna, who scored another 24.5 points on Saturday.
For Western, they weren’t able to find depth scoring as only one of their players scored nine or more points in defeat. Queen’s had four players hit the nine point milestone on Saturday night.
Moving forward
This upcoming weekend, the Mustangs will play a single game against the McMaster University Marauders on Friday at 8 p.m.. The matchup is set to take place at Alumni Hall, marking the team’s last regular season home game.
