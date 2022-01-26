Mustangs soccer giant Rocco “Rock” Basacco died on Christmas Eve last month.
Basacco spent 21 years as the Mustangs men’s soccer head coach before retiring in 2016. The Mustangs won seven Ontario University Athletic championships and two national championships under his leadership.
Basacco also played striker for the team in the 1970s, winning the OUA's Most Valuable Player award in 1977.
Basacco’s former Western University teammate, Mustangs assistant soccer coach and member of “The Western Olde Boys” — a group of Western soccer alumni — Gary Gorham said Basacco made one of the most significant impacts on Mustangs soccer and was one of the best recruiters he’s ever seen.
“Rock could spot talent and he made sure to bring in the best talent from London. During the open camp day, we’d have 60 to 90 guys coming in from all over the place between the kids he brought in locally and the kids he recruited from top schools,” said Gorham. “By bringing in talent and having them play in his style, he became a real taskmaster. He knew exactly what he wanted from his players.”
Canada Soccer mourns the passing of former 🍁 coach Rocco Basacco🙏 https://t.co/KXRBmLIDMV— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) December 29, 2021
Basacco’s ability to design a team went down to a personal level. According to Gorham, the coach made sure to instill life values in the locker room and on the pitch.
Gorham recalled a time when Basacco benched players who were involved in a party at Perth Hall the night before a final four championship game.
“Rock demanded a set of standards from the players — fitness, academics and how you conducted yourself. Rock would tolerate no B.S.”
Basacco was also known to be very sympathetic and understanding to his players, and the situations from which they came. If any player needed financial assistance, “Rock” made sure that money was directed towards them.
Gorham said he knew that players lucky enough to have been coached by Basacco were in a safe environment where they could reach their true potential.
“A lot of the players thought of Rock as their second father and in cases where those players came from single-mother households, Rock became their father.”
Basacco is survived by his son David.
Gorham plans on planting two trees near the Western soccer field, one for Basacco and one for Gary Miller, another Mustangs soccer legend and a member of “The Western Olde Boys” who died in May 2020.
