Former Mustangs football head coach Darwin Semotiuk died from organ failure on Jan. 4. He was 76 years old.
Semotiuk served the Western University community for 40 years as a School of Kinesiology — formerly the Faculty of Physical Education — professor, head coach and athletic director before retiring in 2001.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Darwin Semotiuk Professor Emeritus @WesternU and Head Coach @WesternMustangs for two Vanier Cup Championships A true mentor and very supportive throughout my career. RIP Darwin @cbc @cbcsports @CBCOlympics @USPORTSca @OUAsport pic.twitter.com/fD24hOsEVN— Scott Russell (@CBCScottRussell) January 5, 2022
As the Mustangs football team’s head coach from 1975 to 1983, Semotiuk led Western to two Vanier Cup wins and received the Coach of the Year award in 1976.
“Darwin was my coach at Western but he was much more than a coach,” said Mustangs current football head coach Greg Marshall. “He didn’t just coach football but he coached the boys into men. He taught life lessons about integrity, honesty and trust and was a mentor, role model and friend.”
After eight years of coaching, Semotiuk became the university’s athletic director until 2001, where he is remembered as a transformative leader.
Semotiuk is survived by his wife Mary, two children Krista and Brad and five grandchildren. His legacy also carries on through the annual Darwin M. Semotiuk Football Award given to a Mustangs football player skilled both on the field and in the classroom.
“He, like many other coaches in this country, is why football is such a great game. It’s not just about winning but about trying to be your best in whatever you do,” said Marshall. “Thanks Darwin for all you did for me and so many other student-athletes that were fortunate enough to play for you.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest