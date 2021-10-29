Canadian university athletes, coaches and administrators are predominantly white, according to a report conducted by Ontario University Athletics.
The OUA and the Indigeneity, Diaspora, Equity and Anti-racism in Sport Research Lab released their Anti-Racism Report this week in efforts to address racism in varsity sports. The report found more than 75 per cent of the OUA’s coaches and administrators were white, based on a survey of 45 per cent of the conference's membership.
The report also notes that all racialized coaches are former athletes and that they were more likely to be volunteers or get seasonal salaries or stipends.
“Initially, I did not see myself as a racialized coach until my first year when one of the athletes stopped me in the hallway of the stadium to introduce himself and mentioned that it was great to see a coach that looked like him,” said Kwame Aidoo, the Western Mustangs football team’s defensive backs coach.
“Being a racialized educator, I've always been aware of that but I did not realize that regarding coaching. It made me reflect on my athlete career and realized I had only had one racialized coach in all my experiences in multiple sports.”
The report found that an inequitable hiring process could contribute to this — white privilege within the OUA combines nepotism and false meritocracy, which leads to privileging white administrators and coaches while hiring.
The #OUA, in conjunction with @UofTKPE and the @ideas_labuoft, releases the complete OUA Anti-Racism Project report, providing insights and recommended tools for change across the conference.#WeAreONE https://t.co/iBhGKshmJg— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) October 26, 2021
The report also said racialized coaches have lower retention rates, as they fear reprimand for their coaching decisions and are worried about alienation if they were to speak up about injustices.
The OUA’s four areas of immediate action include education, recruitment, supports and accountability, including making anti-racism education mandatory and introducing paid internships to develop coaches.
“I am not surprised by the report as it is something that has been the norm in Canadian university sports,” Aidoo said. “The most important thing moving forward will be if we see a change or if this is just lip service for a few months [or] years and then thing go back to the ‘norm.’”
Mustangs Athletics, in partnership with Mustangs Athlete Student Council, have started developing new programming to promote equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization, including examining the hiring process with required EDI-D inclusion statements and assisting coaches and staff to ensure teams use EDI-conscious recruiting practices.
“Western University and the Western Mustangs value this report and the opportunity for reflection to better understand and lift opportunities to address racism in the OUA and university sport,” wrote Christine Stapleton, Western’s director of sport and recreation in an email to the Gazette. “The recommendations of this report are consistent with our goals to eliminate both overt and subtle forms of racism on our campus, and we look forward to reviewing it in more detail.”
While Western and the OUA appear to be making progressive changes, Aidoo and other racialized coaches, administration and athletes all want one thing — to feel like they belong.
“[Western needs to] create an environment where athletes feel comfortable being themselves and safe from any racism,” said Aidoo. “Western is London, so [they need to] ensure that student-athletes are also safe when not on campus.”
