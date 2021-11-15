Editor’s Note (Nov. 16, 12:10 p.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect the WSRC will be ending its reservation system for some activities. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the Rec Centre would keep the reservation system for all activities for the foreseeable future.
Western students will soon be able to return to the Rec Centre without a reservation, although the exact date is unclear.
The Ontario government announced late October they would lift coronavirus restrictions for gyms, and the Western Student Recreation Centre is now working to streamline the entry process “in order to continue to move toward regular capacity,” said Chad Van Dyk, director of recreation and active well-being in a statement.
The university was not able to provide a timeline for ending the reservation process.
The WSRC has dealt with shutdowns due to outbreaks and has created new structures of workout “pods” as a result of COVID-19. The Rec Centre currently has a booking system in place for scheduled workouts, allowing students to book time slots 24 hours in advance with access to either the pool, weight room or the atrium and upper gyms.
The reservation system will continue for the squash courts, drop-in basketball and badminton and the pool.
“We anticipate that the entry system and set-up of the WSRC will continue to evolve, based on government and university policy and procedures, as well as user feedback,” said Van Dyk.
Since its re-opening in September, the WSRC has received over 72,000 student scans into the facility. 4,300 students are registered for fall intramurals and over 800 registered for fall recreational sports clubs.
“We have received positive feedback from student users about the reservation system,” said Van Dyk. “We are so excited to be moving closer and closer to pre-pandemic numbers in our facilities.
