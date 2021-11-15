If you’re a Western student who likes to attend the Rec Centre without a prior appointment, you might be waiting a while.
While the government has lifted restrictions for gyms and restaurants, there are no updates on a return to normal for the Western University Student Recreation Centre.
The WSRC has dealt with shutdowns due to outbreaks and has created new structures of workout “pods” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the Rec Centre has a booking system in place for scheduled workouts. The reservation system allows students to book time slots 24 hours in advance with access to either the pool, the weight room or the upper atrium.
This system may continue for the foreseeable future according to Chad Van Dyk, Director of Recreation and Active Well-being.
“Advance bookings will continue for the squash courts, drop-in basketball and badminton and for the pool,” said Van Dyk. “We anticipate that the entry system and set-up of the WSRC will continue to evolve, based on government and university policy and procedures, as well as user feedback.”
Since its re-opening in September, the WSRC has received over 72,000 student scans into the facility. 4,300 students are registered for fall intramurals and over 800 registered for fall recreational sports clubs.
“We have received positive feedback from student users about the reservation system,” said Van Dyk. “We are so excited to be moving closer and closer to pre-pandemic numbers in our facilities.”
