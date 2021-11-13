The Western women’s rowing team brought home their eighth consecutive Ontario University Athletics championship banner while the men’s team finished second on Oct. 30.
The women’s team had to compete through 10 boats during the event. The women secured 442 points, topping the competition charts.
“Bringing home the OUA banner after the past year demonstrated the resiliency of Western’s program and our team,” said second-year Alexandra Keesmaat Freeman. “Over a year without competition meant it was most athlete’s first OUAs, so it was special to build on the legacy of the athletes who came before us.”
Fourteen medals were awarded to Western University throughout the day — three golds, two silvers and three bronze medals for the women and two golds, three silvers and one bronze medal for the men.
The women’s team finished first in the women’s eight, lightweight women’s eight competitions and lightweight women’s double sculls.
“It took our young team a while to find their footing and it’s credit to the resiliency of our student-athletes and volunteer coaching staff that they simply kept working after some early season defeats,” said women’s head coach Matthew Waddell. “On our 20-athlete varsity team, we only had five who competed in the OUA in 2019. In normal years it’d be closer to 12 to 16. The successful results are attributable to their hard work.”
The Brock University Badgers men’s team finished with 537 points, 173 ahead of the Mustangs who had 364 points, ending their dreams of what would’ve been a third consecutive OUA championship.
“The re-creation of institutional knowledge was a key focus in the past two months,” said men’s head coach Dan Bechard. “We have seen the departure of student-athletes through graduation that were excellent leaders. Leadership is transitioned to the next generation through close connections transferring knowledge and experience. Over the past 18 months, this process was difficult due to several [coronavirus pandemic] barriers.”
Both teams have several competitions ahead of them before the end of their season. The Canadian Indoor Rowing Championship is set to take place in Toronto on Feb. 6, while the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia, Pa. is in May 2022.
“I believe our team worked hard throughout the academic year thus far and maximized the experience level and knowledge we had. Improvements and reaching the banner once again will be a result of the work ethic we [are training] to instill over the coming months,” said Bechard.
