Western’s ‘Italian Stallion’ signs with Blue Bombers, ending 8-year Mustangs career

Minutes after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup in December, Antonio Valvano was standing behind Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea — and only one thing was on his mind.
“Hey coach, you don’t know me yet, but I have a feeling you might know me soon.”
Antonio, a Western Mustangs football player since 2014, manifested a dream that would soon become reality. Fast forward to March, and the oldest player on Western University’s roster is now the newest member of a Winnipeg team that has won back-to-back Grey Cups.
Just heard on Yates Cup broadcast: “He’s in his 8th year at Western…”#veteran— James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) November 20, 2021
But every professional contract tells a story. For Antonio, his manifestation began long before his pen crossed the dotted line.
When he joined the team almost eight years ago, it marked the beginning of a journey that would last the better part of a decade. The first question that comes to mind is eligibility — while most student-athletes cap their university careers at four years, how was Antonio able to double down?
Antonio was able to add two years to his name after spending his first couple of seasons as a redshirt player — someone who isn’t on the dress roster.
“I was always a confident kind of guy, so I thought I was going to come to Western and have a role on the team right away,” he says. “I had a lot of learning to do and I realized that when I came in… I just had to get back to work and just keep training.”
Antonio went on to dress for his first game in August 2016 and never looked back.
Over the next four seasons, he and the Mustangs went on to win two Yates Cups and a Vanier Cup in 2017. When U Sports and Ontario University Athletics were forced to cancel the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Antonio’s future was up in the air.
His only chance to play a final season in purple and white would have to come another year later — a chance that was initially ruled out by the OUA. The conference’s eligibility rules state that players turning 25 years old before the season begins are ineligible to play.
Despite the long odds, Antonio continued to train as if he were preparing to play come 2021.
“I was [working] throughout the whole time. Something in the back of my head just said ‘make sure you’re ready and keep training,’” he explains.
Antonio was confident his hard work would pay off. When he got a call from Mustang's head coach — Greg Marshall — he received the news he deserved. The OUA quickly reversed the policy, creating a one-year exception for older players like Antonio who lost what would have been their final season due to COVID-19.
“I got a call from [Marshall] and he was like, ‘listen, they’re gonna change the rule and you’re gonna be able to play for us this year,’ and I was just so happy,” he says.
The 26-year-old h-back was a fearless leader on this year’s team — drawing on years of experience, heartbreak and resilience to help Western win a second national championship in four years.
Before Antonio took the field one last time In November, he shared a special moment with his teammates at the hotel the previous night.
“The night before the game, we had our offensive meeting and our coach dropped this unbelievable speech on us,” Antonio says. “I remember walking into our defensive meeting after and [the] guys were crying, and you can just tell that everyone wanted it that bad … I thought that there is no way we are losing this game.”
While his university career may be in the past now, Antonio will forever lean on his experience to help him move forward in his new career.
Western shaped Antonio into the man he will be for the Blue Bombers as their season approaches — a team-first player with an unmatched work ethic.
He went on to compare Western’s culture to that of his Italian heritage, another factor that shaped him into an important leader both on and off the field.
“If you take the game away, and the scoreboard away, who do you have left? You have your brothers that you shared the field with and I thought that definitely shaped me into who I am,” he explains.
Antonio fit in from the start and his teammates began to refer to him as the team’s “Italian Stallion” — a nickname that stuck with him throughout his time with the Mustangs.
Using the same motivation that made him one of Western’s most legendary stories — Antonio will have one thought on his mind.
“Aim big, miss big.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest