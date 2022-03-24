While it may not have been the result the team wanted, the Western Mustangs men’s curling team will be leaving the Ontario University Athletics championships this weekend with some hardware.
Western University’s skip, senior Spencer Dunlop, was honoured with a first-team All-OUA award after leading his team to a 2–2 record in the round-robin portion of the tournament at the University of Guelph.
Playing in his fourth OUA championship, the experienced Dunlop made the switch to skip this year. For his first tournament at the position, Dunlop acclimated himself as well as his teammates and head coach Shane Latimer could have expected.
The Mustangs started their round-robin session with an 8–6 loss to the Laurentian University Voyageurs, before securing their first win in a close 3–2 match against the University of Waterloo Warriors. The Western rink then lost to the Guelph Gryphons before winning their final matchup of the season against the University of Windsor Lancers, 7–4.
Elsewhere in the tournament, the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks took a comfortable 10–3 win over the Ryerson University Rams in the final. The victory secured them the OUA banner for the second straight year, and completed the OUA curling sweep, winning both the women’s and men’s championships.
In the bronze medal match, the Queen's University Golden Gaels defeated Guelph in a tight 7–5 contest to secure the final podium position.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest