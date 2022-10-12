Western’s soccer teams closed out their home schedule on Saturday against the Warriors, with the men’s team winning 3–2 and the women’s team losing 3–2.
The men’s team scored three straight in the first half, taking the lead after being down early. Western University fifth-year midfielder Patrick Melo assisted two of the three Mustangs goals.
A goal in the second half by University of Waterloo Warriors first-year forward James Arango wasn’t enough to overcome the Mustangs.
The men’s team won by a narrow one-goal margin, clinching an OUA playoff spot with two more away games left on their season slate.
“We’ve got two more games to play to make sure we can be playing at home in the playoffs,” said men’s head coach Martin Painter. “[It’s] still a challenge to finish in the top two to give ourselves a bye, so we’ve got a lot to play for.”
The men’s team sits at a 6–2–2 record, standing in second place in the west division and in good shape for the rest of the regular season.
“The energy’s there,” said second-year forward, Charlie Bontis. “We’ve got to keep working and keep going. Everyone’s excited to get through to the end of the season as high as possible and we’ll get ready for the playoffs.”
The women’s game saw Waterloo playing catch up throughout, with Western holding a lead for the majority of the match.
Western second-year midfielder Reese Fowler scored a goal in the 62nd minute, which was not originally counted. The decision was overturned following an official’s review, giving the Mustangs a brief 2–1 lead.
“[Fowler is] a brilliant corner kick taker,” said Mustangs fourth-year midfielder Natalie Abbate. “The ball went right across the goal line and the girl [player from Waterloo] handballed it. Because it went across the line, it counted.”
Waterloo retaliated within one minute after Fowler’s goal to tie the game at two. The Warriors then took a 3–2 lead in the 89th minute to win the game on Western’s home turf at Alumni Field.
“[We had] sloppy giveaways, bad decision making and a lack of communication,” said Painter. “We had multiple chances to secure the ball and [Waterloo] put some pressure on us and took advantage of those mistakes."
Painter said the loss was the Mustangs’ “worst” game of the year.
Despite the disappointing loss, Western now has a 7–2–1 record, looking ahead to the playoffs. The team sits at the top of the Ontario University Athletics west division with 22 points.
“We want to play at home one more time, maybe for the rest of the playoffs,” said Abbate. “We have to win the division.”
The Mustangs now head into the final stretch of the regular season with two upcoming away games. Both the men’s and women’s teams are back in action on Sunday afternoon, facing the University of Windsor Lancers on the road.
