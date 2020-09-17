Western University has halted non-academic activities on campus, including all athletics and recreation.
The university’s positive cases for COVID-19 has risen to 28, including one student in an on-campus residence.
Mustangs varsity teams will return to virtual meetings for the foreseeable future to replace in-person practices and training.
There will also be restricted access to TD Stadium, Western Student Recreation Centre, Thompson Recreation and Athletic Center, Alumni Hall and other athletic fields on campus.
As the University is reverting back to Phase 3 of the Return to Campus Plan, we will therefore be immediately pausing our in-person services and temporarily closing our facilities, in Campus Recreation and Sport. More information can be found at https://t.co/XB1kLtyWST#WesternU https://t.co/jJ8lFUvUSk— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) September 17, 2020
Teams are currently awaiting a timeline for a second return to practice as the Oct. 15 deadline looms for the Ontario University Athletics conference to either cancel or open competition in the winter semester.
Western is working closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to prevent a larger outbreak of cases.
This story is ongoing, more information will be added as it is confirmed.
