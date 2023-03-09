Western’s swimming team finished their 2022-23 season on a high note, winning three medals and placing in the top 10 at the U Sports championships in Victoria, B.C. from Feb. 23 to 25.
Western University’s women’s team finished with 378 points to secure fifth place — their highest finish position in nine years. The men’s team finished the event with 196.5 points to clinch 10th overall.
The trip was highlighted by second-year Shona Branton winning gold in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke and second-year Kieran Stone grabbing bronze in the men’s 200-metre freestyle.
🏊 Day 2 of the @USPORTSca Swimming Championship saw Shona Branton of @UWOswimming win 🥇 in the 100m Breaststroke. Kieran Stone won 🥉 in the Men's 200m Freestyle.Watch Day 3 action on @cbcgem starting at 1 pm ET #RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #ChaseTheGlory pic.twitter.com/QGdyRgxXT7— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 25, 2023
Branton competed in the women’s 50-metre breaststroke on the first day of competition, where she picked up Western’s only medal of the day. She came in second with a time of 31.98 seconds. Danika Ethier from Laval University finished in first place, with Alicia L'Archeveque from the University of British Columbia finishing third, both standing next to Branton on the podium.
On day two, Branton, a Port Lambton, Ont. native, secured gold for Western with a time of 1:08.99 in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke. She swam past Ethier and UBC’s Eloise Allen to get on top.
“I was impressed with the double medals, but more importantly, with the quality of the performances,” said Western head coach Paul Midgley. “Shona moved up substantially in the world rankings with those swims.”
🏊 The @USPORTSca champion in the Women's 100m Breaststroke is SHONA BRANTON of @UWOswimming!!Shona finished atop the podium with a final time of 1:08.99 and a 🥇.Congratulations Shona👏#RunWithUs #PurpleAndProud pic.twitter.com/g4M1NZa9IH— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 25, 2023
Stone made his mark in Vancouver by grabbing a bronze medal for the Mustangs in the men’s 200-metre freestyle.
The swimmer from Scarborough, Ont. had a time of 1:53.84, finishing just behind McGill University’s Pablo Collin and the University of Toronto’s Bernard Godolphin.
“Kieran [Stone]’s first medal at U Sports was an important milestone,” Midgley said. “I was impressed how he recovered from a rough first day to finish strong.”
The U Sports championships marked the end of the Mustangs 2022–23 campaign.
