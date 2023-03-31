Western will host the 2023 U Sports cross country championships at London’s Thames Valley Golf Course in November.
U Sports made the announcement Thursday, granting Western University the event for the eighth time and their first since 2013.
“We are pleased that Western University and the Western Mustangs have been selected to host the 2023 U Sports Cross-Country Championships,” said Western’s director of Sports and Recreation Christine Stapleton in their official announcement.
“We look forward to working with U Sports and Tourism London to create an engaging event experience, as we welcome student-athletes and their families to London.”
🏃The 2023 @USPORTSca Cross Country Championship is coming back to @WesternU for the eighth time in program history.FULL DETAILS ⬇️ https://t.co/5cGpm23SIn#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #PurpleAndProud https://t.co/uJjcAFjv8u pic.twitter.com/AoaTh71IIK— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) March 30, 2023
Western has hosted the championship the most in U Sports history.
U Sports also announced the University of British Columbia Okanagan will host 2024’s event in Kelowna, B.C..
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest