OUA Cross Country Championship 2022

The Mustangs women's cross country team huddling at the 2022 OUA championship, Oct. 29, 2022.

Western will host the 2023 U Sports cross country championships at London’s Thames Valley Golf Course in November.

U Sports made the announcement Thursday, granting Western University the event for the eighth time and their first since 2013.

“We are pleased that Western University and the Western Mustangs have been selected to host the 2023 U Sports Cross-Country Championships,” said Western’s director of Sports and Recreation Christine Stapleton in their official announcement

“We look forward to working with U Sports and Tourism London to create an engaging event experience, as we welcome student-athletes and their families to London.”

Western has hosted the championship the most in U Sports history.

U Sports also announced the University of British Columbia Okanagan will host 2024’s event in Kelowna, B.C..

