Western will host the 57th Vanier Cup at Western Alumni Stadium on Nov. 26, as reported by the London Free Press.
U Sports chief sport officer Lisette Johnson-Stapley, alongside Western University president Alan Shepard and London mayor Ed Holder, is expected to make the official announcement at the stadium on Thursday.
The defending national champions will look to repeat on home turf this season — the first time in school history that Western will host the Vanier Cup. The University of Laval has hosted the last three national championships at TELUS-Laval University Stadium.
The last time the event was held in Ontario, the Mustangs defeated the Laval Rouge et Or at Tim Hortons Field — home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats — in Hamilton, Ont. in November 2017 for their first Vanier Cup victory since 1994.
U Sports has yet to reveal the site for any other 2022-23 national championships.
More details to come.
I came to Western in 1973 and have attended most home games since then. This is fabulous news! I always hoped it would happen some day.
