The Western Mustangs track and field team finished second overall at the OUA championships and earned 26 medals this past weekend –– including four gold.
Led by head coach Vickie Crowley, the team was fueled by a mix of rookie and veteran student-athletes who showed tremendous leadership and promise all weekend long.
“With only eight women graduating, their leadership on and off the track set the tone for this young team of mostly first and second-year athletes,” Crowley said. “Our men started off with some incredible day one performance to set the tone for a title run. During the meet, the team was led by Erik Ohrling, Nathaniel Mechler, Seth Edwards and Alex Collins –– all have competed at a high level previously and set the tone by performing at their best.”
One of the strongest individual performances of the weekend came from first-year Halle Knelsen –– bringing home three bronze medals, including a silver medal as part of the women’s 4 by 800 meter relay team.
The men’s team came together on day two when Isaiah Collins, Ryan Evans and Quinn Cameron gathered a large chunk of points, completing a podium sweep of the heptathlon event.
Crowley is hoping the team can now get healthy as they travel to New Brunswick for the upcoming U Sports national championship starting March 31.
“Unfortunately, injuries to three of our top athletes [Nathaniel Mechler, Jared Hendricks-Polack and Kenneth West] during competition led to the decision to play it safe and hope that we will be at full strength at the U Sports Championships,” she said.
