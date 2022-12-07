The Mustangs men’s and women’s volleyball team’s played four perfect matches in Kingston, Ont. this weekend, defeating the Paladins 3–0 in every match at the SAM Gymnasium.
Here are the weekend’s big storylines:
Men’s third-year left side hitter Jason Guy led the Mustangs in points with 28.5, including a weekend-high 15 points on Saturday.
With their weekend sweep, Western University’s volleyball teams have now won 24 straight sets, 12 of which recorded this weekend against the Royal Military College Paladins.
Third-year libero Kylie Maxwell led the women’s team with 25 digs this weekend, including 13 in a sweep-clinching performance on Sunday afternoon.
Friday night nail biter
While the Mustangs men’s team appeared to have dominated the Paladins in straight sets this weekend, their Friday night match could’ve gone in either team’s direction — particularly the second set.
After winning the first set 25–17, Western struggled to put RMC away during a second set that needed overtime. As part of third-year setter Josiah Esau’s 39 sets on Friday night, the Mustangs outscored the Paladins 29–27 and took a 2–0 lead.
RMC battled in the third set, but Western finished the game 25–18 in the deciding set of the match.
Saturday’s consistency
Despite playing three long sets on Friday night, the Mustangs men’s team dominated the Paladins on Saturday.
Having five players record at least five points, Western won 25–13, 25–10 and 25–16 in straight sets.
The underlying storyline was the Mustangs incredible defence, recording 28 digs to the Paladins’ 16. Western also recorded eight blocks compared to RMC’s three — including two block solos and two block assists from second-year middle hitter Jonah Millard.
Weekend gameplan or deep lineup?
In both their matches this weekend, the Mustangs women’s volleyball team started off hot, winning each of the weekend’s first set by double digits — 25–7 in Saturday’s opener and 25–11 on Sunday afternoon.
But Western struggled to put each game away after that, allowing RMC to nearly take Saturday’s second set in overtime.
Whether the Mustangs game plan went off track, or the lineup held deeper issues, the Mustangs went on and swept the Paladins. All but two Mustangs recorded at least one point in Sunday’s game.
Looking ahead
Western’s men’s and women’s teams now enter the winter break. The men’s team returns in January with a matchup against the University of Guelph Gryphons, while the women’s team is scheduled to face the Lakehead University Thunderwolves.
The men’s team are back on the court at the Gryphons Athletic Centre on Jan. 6, 2023 at 8 p.m., where the women will be kicking off their 2023 campaign earlier in the day at 7 p.m. in Thunder Bay, Ont..
