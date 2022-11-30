The Mustangs men’s and women’s volleyball teams played a perfect weekend at Alumni Hall, toppling the Excalibur 3–0 in all four matches.
The women’s team kicked off the homestand with a shutout victory on Friday night as Western University outside hitter Janelle Albert recorded 14 kills in the contest.
“We knew they’d fight hard and give it their all to try and get their first win,” said Albert about the Mustangs' first matchup with the winless Trent University Excalibur.
“For us, we were focusing on improving, and it's all business out there.”
Later Friday evening, the men’s team’s 3–0 victory featured 10 kills from outside hitter Amit Sayal and 28 assists from setter Josiah Esau. Mustangs assistant coach Stu Pow was impressed with the dominant performance.
“All around, I think we were focused on the game plan and tried to execute every single play,” said Pow.
“The World Cup is going on right now, so [I was inspired] by some big plays and hit them with the ‘Siu,’” said Esau about his in-game celebration.
The women’s team built on Friday’s momentum with another shutout victory on Sunday afternoon. Mustangs outside hitter Jaeya Brach led the game in kills with 14.
The men’s team completed the four-game sweep against Trent on Sunday afternoon with another 3–0 victory. Mustangs left side Blake Fenwick recorded a team-high nine kills while setter Josiah Esau had 24 assists.
M🏐 FINALThe @TrentExcalibur put up a solid effort in the set but the Mustangs take the match in three straight and move to 4-3 on the season. Western is on the road to take on @RMCPaladins for a pair of games next weekend.📸 Kim Ng#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #TREvsWES pic.twitter.com/5dWrx2qufl— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 27, 2022
Western will attempt to continue their winning streaks on the road against the Robert Morris University Paladins on Friday, with the men playing at 6 p.m. and the women at 8 p.m..
