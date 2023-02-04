The Mustangs women’s basketball team lost 72–48 to the Marauders on Wednesday evening, dropping them to 9–8 on the season.
Fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure led Western University in scoring with 11 points in the loss and was the only Mustangs player to score double digits in points.
Western shot just 17.4 per cent from the three-point line and 53.3 per cent from the foul line — the McMaster University Marauders shot 27 per cent and 71.4 per cent, respectively.
The loss was the Mustangs’ fifth in January and second in a row. The team still sits at third place in the Ontario University Athletics west division.
After getting blown out by over 20 points for the fourth time in their past six games, the Mustangs say they’re focused on getting back to “Western basketball” by working on their team play.
“We're a little disconnected right now,” said fifth-year wing Melanie Cloutier. “We just need to get back to what we do and the basics. That's really what we're focusing on in practice and we're down numbers right now.”
Cloutier, who chipped in eight points, five rebounds and an assist in the loss, added that while Wednesday’s game was tough, the team has to pull through and “people have to step up.”
A game like Wednesday’s is a test of the team’s character and a look ahead to the OUA playoffs.
“We're using this game as an opportunity to really prepare for the playoffs,” said fourth-year forward Morgan Tamminga, who recorded six points and seven rebounds. “In the playoffs, anything can happen. Each quarter is an opportunity to play and an opportunity to get ready for that.”
When asked about how the team kept their morale up on the bench in a game they trailed by 30 at one point, Western head coach Nate McKibbon credited his players.
“[The coaches] don't need to say very much,” McKibbon said. “We're surrounded by really good staff that support them, so if they're able to maintain their energy and focus and spirit, that's more a testament to who they are as a person than anything I do as a coach.”
With the Mustangs coming off a four-game road trip, the team is relieved to be back at home for the first time since Jan. 13.
“It's great to be back,” said McKibbon. “Alumni [Hall], it's different. It's old and it's ours. There's no place I'd rather play and it’s nice to be able to sleep in your own bed and not have to hop on a bus after the game.”
Western will close out their brief two-game homestand this Saturday as they welcome the York University Lions to Alumni Hall.
The Lions, who are currently fourth in the OUA central division, are tied for fourth in the conference offensively, averaging 72.1 points per game. The Mustangs are ninth, averaging 67.2 per game.
Tip-off is at Alumni Hall on Saturday at 6 p.m..
