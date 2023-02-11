The Mustangs women’s basketball team lost on the road 64–58 at the hands of the Warriors on Wednesday.
Western University’s second-last road game of the season took off in a crowded University of Waterloo gym filled with elementary school students cheering on the Warriors. The loss dropped Western’s record to 10–9.
Everything you need to know
The Mustangs took the lead in the first half, competing aggressively for possession.
The second half proved to be a challenge for the Mustangs, as the Warriors put on a full court defence.
Western’s aggressive first half
In the first two minutes of the game, the Warriors opened the scoring but coughed up five unanswered points to the Mustangs.
Western was up by one point going into the second quarter, but Waterloo took the lead with an opening basket.
The Mustangs fought back and pulled ahead to a 24–20 lead. Mustangs fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure put up 10 of the team’s 17 second-quarter points.
The Mustangs came out on top 35–27 in the first half after outscoring the Warriors 11–4 in the final five minutes of the quarter.
Full court defence overwhelms Mustangs
The second half was a totally different game for the Mustangs. In the opening three minutes, Western saw their double-digit lead slashed in half by Waterloo.
The Warriors, who seemed more energized in the second half, kept pressing the Mustangs, forcing them to the outside lanes on the transition. This led Western to waste precious time on the shot clock trying to get over into the front court.
The Mustangs gave up many offensive rebounds, allowing the Warriors to take over the scoreboard 50–45 by the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was determined by turnovers. Waterloo capitalized off of Western’s turnovers, scoring 21 points off takeaways compared to the Mustangs’ zero.
Warriors fifth-year guard Beth Howlett led Waterloo with seven points, edging her team over the Mustangs in the final frame.
On to the next
Western will host the Brock University Badgers at Alumni Hall on Saturday night. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m..
