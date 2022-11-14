The Mustangs women’s basketball team dominated over the weekend in a back-to-back against the Thunderbirds, winning 93–40 and 95–44.
Western University played its two best games of the season against the Algoma University Thunderbirds in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., extending the Mustangs’ season-opening winning streak to four games.
Friday evening’s game started strong for Western as they took an early lead of 24–6 in the first quarter. Algoma struggled offensively as the Mustangs forced them to run out the clock, travel and miss shots.
The Mustangs led 51–21 at the half, only letting the Thunderbirds score off free throws and from outside the three-point line. By the half, Western had scored 20 points in the paint, while Algoma had none.
Western put up five straight rebounds in the third quarter and held their largest lead of 54 points — a season-high — in the fourth.
W🏀 FINAL SCOREThe Mustangs have a dominant performance tonight as they take the win in the first of a weekend doubleheader over Algoma 93-40. They are back at it tomorrow afternoon against the Thunderbirds for a 4pm tip-off.#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsALG pic.twitter.com/ndGHjUU5tc— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 12, 2022
Friday’s game ended 93–40 for the Mustangs, after strong scoring from fourth-year forward Brett Fischer with 15 points and second-year wing Emily Capretta with 16 points.
Western continued their dominant play in Saturday afternoon’s game despite a stronger push from Algoma in the first quarter.
The Mustangs found their form in the second quarter, outscoring the Thunderbirds 24–7 to take a commanding 51–29 lead at the half.
Western continued to dominate Algoma, scoring 44 points in the second half, matching the Thunderbirds’ total in the entire game.
The Mustangs won 93–44 after some exceptional shot-making from Ariane Saumure, who got 24 points.
W🏀 FINALThe Mustangs take down @algomatbirds 95-44.Ariane Saumure drops 24 points, Sarah Harvey has 17 & Brett Fischer adds 11.Westerns host their home opener next Friday night at 6pm against @LUVoyageurs.📸 credit Maria Coccimiglio #RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsALG pic.twitter.com/KCw6bTVL9j— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 13, 2022
The Mustangs will look to keep their streak alive in their home opener this Friday. The team faces the Laurentian University Voyageurs in Alumni Hall at 6 p.m..
