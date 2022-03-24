The Western Mustangs women’s basketball team will not advance to the Ontario University Athletics Critelli Cup after a 77–58 loss to the Brock University Badgers.
The Wednesday night matchup in St. Catharines, Ont. only featured a Western University lead once. Brock led most of the game, going into the fourth quarter up by 20 points.
The Mustangs weren’t able to generate enough offence in the final frame to break the Badgers’ lead. Brock scored 17 points in the last 15 minutes to seal their win.
W 🏀 FINALThe Mustangs season comes to a close tonight, as they fall to Brock. WES - 58BRO - 77#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsBRO pic.twitter.com/0yy0CHK5Tp— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) March 23, 2022
The Badgers led the game in field goal, three point and free throw percentage. The Mustangs were able to force 18 turnovers from Brock, but their defence wasn’t enough.
Western second-year guard Madalyn Picton led the Mustangs in scoring, notching 14 points in 60 minutes.
Wednesday’s game was the first time Western met with Brock in the 2021-22 season. The Mustangs were scheduled to compete against the Badgers in the regular season on March 2, but the game was cancelled due to coronavirus protocols.
The @OUAsport women's basketball game at @brockbadgers tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2 has been cancelled because of Brock COVID-19 protocols. The men's game between Brock and Western has been moved up to 7 p.m. #RunWithUs #WesternMustangs pic.twitter.com/PAW45OhQhC— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) March 2, 2022
The loss to Brock was Western’s third loss this year after a 12–2 season.
