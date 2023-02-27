The Mustangs women’s basketball season came to an end Wednesday as they lost 69–64 to the Bold in the first round of the OUA playoffs.
The defending Ontario University Athletics and U Sports champions, the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold, will move on to the conference quarterfinal Saturday to face the Carleton University Ravens.
Wednesday’s big storylines
Western University was statistically outmatched throughout the evening by the Bold.
TMU outscored Western in each quarter and held the lead for most of the game.
Mustangs fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure led the team in scoring.
Bold out-shoot, out-rebound Mustangs
The Bold shot 34.7 per cent from the field, 26.7 per cent from the three-point line and 73.3 per cent from the free throw line, outshooting the Mustangs who shot 26.2 per cent, 21.7 per cent and 69.2 per cent in each category, respectively.
Western was also out-rebounded 54 to 41 by TMU in a statistical mismatch.
W🏀 FINALWestern ends their season with a hard-fought loss to TMU, defending OUA champions.Ariane Saumure finishes with 22 points for the night. TMU | 69WES | 46#RunWithUs #TMUvsWES pic.twitter.com/LOlXg8ZUVz— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 23, 2023
TMU outscores Western in all four quarters
The Mustangs were outscored by the Bold throughout the game. Western’s biggest lead of the night — a one-point advantage — came in the first quarter. The Bold outscored the Mustangs 18–9 in the opening frame and didn’t look back.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bold took a commanding 25-point lead, their largest of the game.
W🏀 END OF 1STThe Mustangs start their playoff journey against TMU.WES | 8TMU | 19Watch the action at https://t.co/uZrm0KxgPd #RunWithUs #TMUvsWES pic.twitter.com/o9YCiK2Cdh— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 22, 2023
Saumure a bright spot
The fourth-year guard led the team Wednesday like she has done all season. Saumure’s 22 points and 13 rebounds led the team, while also chipping in two assists and two steals in 35 minutes on the court.
Second-year wing and forward Sarah Harvey was second on the team in scoring, putting up 10 points and five rebounds. Fifth-year forward Brett Fischer recorded seven points and three rebounds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest