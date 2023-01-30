For the second week in a row, the Mustangs women’s basketball team has lost the second half of a back-to-back weekend series by at least 30 points following a Friday night win.
After defeating the University of Toronto Varsity Blues 61–60 on Friday night, Western University lost 95–65 to the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold on Saturday. The team now sits at a 9–7 record and are eighth in the Ontario University Athletics standings.
Everything you need to know:
Western escaped with a narrow, one-point victory on Friday against an evenly-matched Varsity Blues team.
The Mustangs were outmatched in Saturday’s tilt against the Bold, as TMU dominated Western in rebounds, turnovers and steals en route to a 30-point blowout.
Mustangs hold off Varsity Blues’ late press
Despite being outscored 16–13 in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs held on for their ninth win of the season.
Western jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter of Friday’s game, but UofT kept pressing, tying the game on three separate occasions.
Both teams were evenly matched across shooting, rebounding and defensive metrics. The Varsity Blues outshot the Mustangs 33.8 to 31.9 per cent from the field and out-rebounded Western 50–48 in the contest. The Mustangs had more steals and forced 25 turnovers.
Fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure led the Mustangs with 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while fifth-year forward Brett Fischer chipped in four assists.
W 🏀 FINALWestern pulls ahead in the final minute of play to clinch the win on their first game of the weekend. The highest scorer of the night was Ariane Saumure with 23 points for the Mustangs WES - 61TOR - 60#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsTOR pic.twitter.com/z4X79EaXNY— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 28, 2023
Saturday night isn’t alright
Saturday nights haven’t been kind to the Mustangs women’s basketball team this year.
Remember one week ago when the Mustangs — who were coming off a win over the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks — collapsed against the Queen’s University Golden Gaels and lost by a 41-point margin?
This weekend painted a very similar picture.
The Mustangs outrebounded the Bold by 10 and put up 19 offensive boards as a team. Other than that, they struggled to keep up with TMU in scoring and defence.
The Bold were statistically more efficient from beyond the arc, draining 51.4 per cent of their three-pointer attempts, while the Mustangs scored 18.8 per cent of theirs — three in the entire contest.
Saumure led the Mustangs again, dropping 27 points and adding six steals. Second-year wing and forward Sarah Harvey recorded a team-high 11 rebounds.
W 🏀 FINAL It was a hard-fought battle on both ends of the court, but as the final quarter came to an end, the Mustangs were not able to claim the victory. The top scorer was Ariane Saumure with 27 points. WES | 65TOR | 95#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsTMU pic.twitter.com/hbvss6DHlU— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 28, 2023
What’s next?
The Mustangs will host the McMaster University Marauders on Wednesday night as they play their first home game since Jan. 13. Tip off is scheduled at Alumni Hall for 6 p.m..
