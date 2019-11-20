Western started their game well. They were relentless, energy-filled, scrappy and played strong defence leading the team to limit Ontario Tech to only four points in the first period.
Western University played well despite facing a very energetic Ontario Tech University team that came into the second quarter with something to prove and to make up for, but was not able to cut into Western’s lead as second period ended with Western up 35-23.
Ontario Tech came back from halftime playing with strength, bringing Western's lead down to a one-digit lead. However, after a time out, Western played well and did not let Ontario Tech back into the game.
Though Ontario Tech fought hard to make a comeback in the third quarter, Western nonetheless increased their lead. The third quarter ended up with Western in the lead by 18 points, 59-41.
By fourth quarter, Western played with dominance and had the game in the bag. Neither team scored well coming into the 4th, which was in itself a strength for Western as Ontario Tech was not able to cut into Western's lead in anyway.
Ontario Tech played desperately but could not score and made several mistakes, sloppy plays and senseless fouls.
Despite Western leading by more than 20 points throughout the fourth, they still played with strong energy and defence and finished well.
The final score was 79-53. This game matches the amazing season the team has had so far.
Nathan McKibbon, the coach of Western’s women’s basketball team, said the game was valuable beyond the win on their record.
“Every opportunity we have to suit up in competition needs to be seen as an opportunity to get better. Games like this helps us to develop our depth and provide people chances to work on things in games,” he said.
