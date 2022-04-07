The Western women’s football team left no doubt as to how elite they were this year.
Western University steamrolled through the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association. Finishing with a sterling 15–1 record, their only loss was a narrow one-point defeat to the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks on March 12.
Western secured the championship trophy against the McMaster University Marauders, extending dominance to the final tournament of the season with a 17–14 victory on enemy territory in Hamilton, Ont..
The championship game was sealed by a field goal, leading to an eruption of emotion from the Western bench.
“It was an incredible win and the girls worked so hard for it. Since I couldn’t play in the championship games because of [the coronavirus], it made me feel better seeing these girls do it,” said former player turned linebackers’ and special teams’ coach Sarah Welch.
Coming out of the university pause on sports due to COVID-19, the women’s football squad had to scramble to find players — and fast.
“It was tough and tricky, since we are a team of Western students not supported by the university,” said head coach Hakeem Sadiq.
This was the case with most Mustangs teams, but it affected the women’s football team uniquely since they are not a registered varsity team on campus. The assistance and protocols the university provides to its varsity teams do not extend to the women’s football team.
They had to get creative in order to fill their roster.
“Since we couldn’t go into residences, I stood on Concrete Beach and literally threw footballs at girls just hoping they caught them,” said senior player and defensive captain Mary Grannary. “That’s basically how we had to recruit.”
This recruiting strategy led to a near-undefeated season, an impressive fact multiple players attributed to one person in particular.
“I’m so impressed with what [Olivia Ghosh-Swaby] has done,” said Grannary.
Ghosh-Swaby is the acting president of both the Western women’s football team and OWIFA.
She’s been with the team for six years and for her, the team’s success means more when considering the groundwork she’s laid for the last half-decade.
“It's not just about football. It's about creating confident young female athletes as well,” she said.
The team now looks forward to the summer, where they will prepare for the national 5-on-5 flag football championships in Ottawa, where they will look to defend their dominance once again after winning the 5 a side title in early April.
