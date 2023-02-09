The Mustangs women’s hockey team split their weekend series, losing 3–1 to the Badgers Friday night at home, before winning 1–0 against the Warriors at the Columbia Icefield Arena in Waterloo, Ont. on Saturday night.
Weekend’s major storylines
Despite winning on Saturday night, Western University only scored two goals over the weekend.
In Saturday night’s victory, Mustangs third-year goaltender Kaitlyn Booth stopped all seven third period shots, recording her fifth shutout of the season.
While the Mustangs only scored two goals this weekend, the team outshot their opponents 46–40 over two games.
Friday night’s loss
On Friday night, Western found themselves chasing the game after Brock University Badgers third-year forward Mishayla Christensen scored the game-opening goal with two minutes remaining in the first period.
The Mustangs ran into penalty trouble when second-year defenceman Kennedy Ward was called for hooking one minute into the second period. The Badgers were able to record a power play goal before gaining enough momentum to extend their lead to three just over one minute later.
While Mustangs fourth-year Brooke DiCicco scored one back for Western in the second period, Brock third-year goaltender Kenzie Harmison’s 10 third-period saves didn’t let the Mustangs mount a comeback.
Saturday night shutout
The Mustangs ended the weekend with a 1–0 victory over the University of Waterloo Warriors on Saturday night thanks to Booth. While she wasn’t peppered, only facing 14 shots throughout the game, Booth stood tall, making all seven saves she faced in just the third period.
In the offensive zone, Mustangs third-year forward Sam Wood scored her first goal of the season in the third frame. The goal was one of two power play scores for the Mustangs this weekend — an encouraging sign for a team that has only netted eight goals with an extra attacker this season.
Warriors first-year goaltender Kara Mark’s 23 saves weren’t enough for her team to secure the victory.
Looking ahead
The Mustangs are set for a two-game road trip this weekend.
Western will travel to Oshawa, Ont. on Friday for a matchup with the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks at 7 p.m. at the Campus Ice Centre. On Saturday, the Mustangs are set for a 7 p.m. start against the Queen’s University Golden Gaels at Memorial Centre Arena in Kingston, Ont..
The two games are the final road matchups for the Mustangs this season.
