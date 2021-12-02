The Mustangs women’s soccer team’s season has ended in yet another penalty kick battle.
Western University played the championship host, the Cape Breton University Capers, in the consolation semifinal. Although the Mustangs opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game, the Capers were able to tie it up 1–1 in the second half.
The women fell short after eight rounds of penalties, failing to advance to the championship semifinals.
“Going forward, we need to work on our offensive abilities and scoring goals. We have many chances up front but need to execute to avoid overtime and shootouts,” said second-year midfielder Maya Lankin.
Second-year midfielder Medina Birani took home the Player of the Game award in the elimination matchup.
The Mustangs played two games in the Maritimes with their quarterfinal matchup against the Laval University Rouge et Or. After 60 minutes of play, Laval scored their first goal of the tournament and held off the purple and white for the remainder of play.
“There are always little things you would like to change about a game,” said first-year Mustang Avarie Thomas. “Unfortunately, the outcome was not what we hoped for [but] it was a great experience to be surrounded by some of the best players in Canada.”
The U Sports women's soccer championship was awarded to the MacEwan University Griffins in a shootout against Trinity Western Spartans.
Looking back on their season, Western’s head coach Martin Painter said the team excelled in their defensive resiliency.
“The players also showed a high level of physical intensity and determination throughout both games,” said Painter. “We want to be able to attach with more speed and movement, while also showing more creativity and composure in advanced areas.”
Western ended their season with a 6–2–2 record and were undefeated in their last four games before the playoffs.
“Overall I am very proud of our success with a young team,” said Larkin. “We did not know what to expect but I think we should be proud of ourselves and our capabilities. We are excited to work towards improving for next year.”
Painter has confidence in the team for the 2022 season despite this year ending unfortunately. He believes the hard work and dedication from the team, in a short period of time, helped them a lot this season.
“I am confident the team will be in a great position to make further strides,” said Painter. “[We’ll] be back in 2022 to compete for an OUA and U Sports championship.”
