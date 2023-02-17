The Mustangs men’s and women’s volleyball teams each squared up against the Marauders Friday night, with the women winning 3–1 before the men lost 3–1 at home in Thompson Arena.
This weekend’s biggest storylines
- While Western University’s women’s team continues to separate itself from their competitors, the men’s team has struggled to a .500 record, including an ongoing three-game losing streak.
- Despite losing to an undefeated McMaster University Marauders team — and extending their losing streak — the men’s team clawed within six points in every set Friday night.
- Mustangs third-year outside hitter Janelle Albert was the women’s team’s superstar, recording 26.5 points in their victory.
Women stay hot
On Friday night, Western’s women’s volleyball team matched up against McMaster — a fellow powerhouse in the Ontario University Athletics standings this season.
After narrowly escaping the first set with a 26–24 lead, the Mustangs dropped the second set in dramatic fashion. Part of the Marauders’ resurgence was their serving prowess, outscoring the Mustangs for seven serving aces in the match.
For the Mustangs, Albert’s 26.5 points were enough to regain control in the third and fourth sets — taking both. Despite losing the edge in serving aces, the Mustangs led in every major statistical category, including a 50–35 edge in kills.
While the Marauders only had two players record at least eight points, the Mustangs leaned on their depth to record the victory.
Men stay cold
Western’s men’s volleyball team had their handful against undefeated McMaster on Friday night.
Despite being underdogs, the men’s team was able to split the match’s opening two sets. Thanks to 13 points from third-year left-side hitter Blake Fenwick, the Mustangs kept things interesting in every set.
The Marauders went on to win the next two sets, but the Mustangs played a close game, leading in three statistical categories — kills, digs and assists.
Looking ahead
Western’s volleyball teams will play the final four games of the regular season this upcoming weekend. The Mustangs are set to go up against the Nippissing University Lakers at the Robert J. Surtees Student Athletic Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont.. The women’s team will tip off Saturday at 12 p.m., while the men’s weekend is set to begin later in the day at 2 p.m..
