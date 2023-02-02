The Mustangs women’s volleyball team excelled in their weekend doubleheader against the Varsity Blues, taking both games by scores of 3–1 and 3–2.
Western University opened their homestand with a 3–1 victory on Saturday night. Mustangs outside hitter Janelle Albert recorded a game-high 14 kills.
"One of the things [the University of Toronto] is known for is making great adjustments, so that's something you have to be prepared for. It's like a chess game. It's always a great coaching challenge,” said Mustangs head coach Melissa Bartlett. “Credit to our team, they executed our game plan very well, which was a difference-maker tonight."
Mustangs outside hitter Jaeya Brach also shined Saturday night, recording nine kills and two aces.
"It was a big weekend upsetting number two in the country,'' Brach said about last weekend’s win over the Brock University Badgers. “We just wanted to come into this game with the same mindset and mentality of every point counts and matters.”
On Sunday, the Mustangs came out firing,taking the first set 25–14. The Varsity Blues then claimed the second and third sets, 23–2 and 25–20, putting the Mustangs on their heels.
Western eventually won the fourth set 25–19, forcing a winner-takes-all fifth set. The Mustangs took the fifth set 15–9, securing a 3–2 victory in the back-and-forth game.
W🏐l FINAL SCOREThe Mustangs take the fifth set 15-9 over Toronto and claim the win! Janelle Albert had 24 kills and 7 aces.Western will travel to Queen’s on Friday for a 6pm matchup versus the Gaels. WES l 3TOR l 2#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsTOR pic.twitter.com/Xe5ncAqjnE— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 29, 2023
Albert thrived again on Sunday, recording a team-high 24 kills and seven aces.
"Janelle [Albert] shows up in the moments that matter most," said Bartlett. "She is a tremendous leader and brings out the best in her teammates. Twenty-four kills, seven aces and two blocks from 32 points is pretty outstanding."
The two wins brought the Mustangs to 13–2 this season and elevated them to second in the standings. Western will try to build on their record in a pair of road games against the Queen’s University Golden Gaels on Friday and Saturday this coming weekend, both at 6 p.m..
