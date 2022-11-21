The Mustangs women's hockey team fell short against the Lancers, losing 1–0 on Friday and 4–1 on Saturday.
Western University had numerous scoring opportunities but were unable to capitalize in Friday night’s matchup. A powerplay goal midway through the first period by University of Windsor Lancers third-year forward Jaden Cherry proved to be the early game winner.
The remainder of the game saw a scoreless tilt with the Mustangs getting shut out.
Saturday night's game at Thompson Arena started strong for Western. The team kept possession throughout the first period.
The Lancers had the ice breaker in the first period, with the Lancers' third-year forward Jessica Gribbon capitalizing on a two-on-one. Just moments later, the Mustangs' second-year defence Gabrielle Lehoux, scored to make the game even going into the first intermission.
Windsor went on to score a power-play goal in the second period and another in the third. The Mustangs pressured hard, keeping possession throughout the game, but could not close the two-goal lead.
Western’s fourth-year goalie Kaitlyn Booth came out of the net late in the third period to give the Mustangs a player advantage. Windsor scored an empty net goal in the dying seconds to put the game on ice.
Saturday night was Western’s third straight loss, making their season record 3–6–1.
The Mustangs seemed to be a player short all weekend — the team gave up 10 penalties in two games, making it difficult to generate any offence.
“We need to stay more disciplined,” said Mustangs fourth-year captain Emma Suitor. “We are getting tired and caught, and it’s cost us a couple of times with penalties.”
Western now looks to turn their game around on Friday against Ontario University Athletics west conference leaders — the University of Waterloo Warriors.
“These are big games for us, and our conference is really tight in terms of points,” said head coach Candice Moxley. “It would have been nice to get something out of this weekend. This just means we have to battle even harder moving forward.”
The Mustangs face off at the Columbia Icefield Arena in Waterloo, Ont. on Friday night at 7 p.m..
