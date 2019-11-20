The Mustangs women's hockey team added a win to what was their 5-3-0 season on Nov. 8. At home, they faced the Waterloo Warriors for the first time this season with a crowd of 2,500 spectators.
The game was not like any average Ontario University Athletics' hockey game. Western University welcomed over 2,400 students from the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.
This event, known as "school days," is run by the Mustangs Athlete Student Council and Mustangs Care, along with 60 student-athlete volunteers from nearly every Mustang varsity team.
On this special day for the local students, volunteers helped lead cheers for the Mustangs during the game. During intermission, they gave out t-shirts and sunglasses, exciting gifts for the young attendees.
The Mustangs were coming off of a 3-1 loss at Nipissing University the weekend before.
"We have faced some tough competition early in our season," said head coach Candice Moxley, having already seen Guelph, York and Waterloo twice. These teams have all "started off their seasons very strong."
A fast-paced, yet scoreless first period provided nothing but excitement for the crowd.
Hannah Irwin opened the second period with the first goal of the game, assisted by Renae Nevills and Rachel Armstrong.
Later in the second period, Emma Suitor followed up with a goal to put Western up 2-0.
The Warriors closed the second period with their only goal of the game, to make the score 2-1.
Western’s penalty kill was put to the test as they had were forced to defend back-to-back penalties in the third. The Mustangs did not allow the Warriors to get ahead during their their one-man advantage.
An action packed game led the Mustangs to a 2-1 win over the Warriors.
The excitement displayed by the crowd was definitely mirrored by the players.
"The players were excited to play in front of such a large crowd" said Moxley. "It is not very often that players get this type of experience unless they are playing on a national stage. The energy in the arena was electric, it definitely assisted in some momentum moments for our team."
After celebrating Western's win, the women's hockey team will use this win as a motivator for the rest of the season.
"We need to keep getting better every time we step on the ice. Our league has shown all indications that it will be a tight race in the OUA," said Moxley. "We need to make sure we are mentally focused and prepared to compete every night against any opponent."
