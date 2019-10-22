Western women’s lacrosse summed up their undefeated season with a bronze medal at the OUA championships.
With their sights set on gold, they went into the championship with high energy and lots of ambition. But while the Mustangs prepared themselves as best they could, other teams were doing the same.
Among the Ontario University Athletics, the Western women’s team stands out for their athleticism, demonstrating exceptional agility and speed. Accordingly, other teams organized strategically to defend against them.
“They really wanted to slow us down because they knew we are a fast team,” said Mustangs head coach Garret Loubert. “I think the other teams did a really good job of planning against us.”
As a result, every game the Mustangs played was a battle, costing them time to re-group and find their game.
They kicked off the championship in its preliminary round against the University of Toronto Blues. After beating the Blues 19-5 in regular season, this game seemed to be a minor stepping stone to semi-finals. The competition proved much tougher than expected.
Toronto promptly caught on to the Mustangs quick offence and sought every avenue to slow their game down. While it stunted the Mustangs at first, they didn’t let it stop them. A final score of 11-7 in favour of the Mustangs sent them to the semi-finals to play an old rival, the Queen's University Gaels.
The Gaels, who were the defending OUA champions, had a lot to prove in this game. Not only did they have their championship title to defend, but they were also seeking redemption for their 15-14 regular season loss against the Mustangs.
Queen's had a galloping start, posting a score of 9-3 in favour of the Gaels by half-time. The Mustangs down by six, knew they needed to change their play radically. They stormed back and made up some critical ground, but it wasn’t enough to close the waning gap.
The Gaels edged out the Mustangs' shot at gold with a score of 11-7.
Though the Mustangs left the game disappointed, they looked for the inspiration to keep going. Not wanting to leave empty-handed, the team returned ready to fight for bronze.
In the bronze medal match, the Mustangs faced the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks. Again, a seemingly docile opponent for the Mustangs, after they beat the Ridgebacks 22-8 in regular season.
The Mustangs came out very strong in the first half, virtually dominating the game play. But in the second half, a duo of forwards from Ontario Tech stifled the Mustangs defence. Of the 11 goals scored by the Ridgebacks, a combined total of nine goals were shared between two key players. The match was close and both teams were making last ditch efforts to pull away.
In the last two minutes of the game, the Mustangs found the necessary points needed to clinch the bronze medal and the score stood 14-11 for Western.
Bronze medal in hand, a number of players from the women’s team also walked away with individual recognition.
Fourth-year veterans Katy De Snoo and Fawn Porter received first-team OUA all-star recognition, while returning athletes Isabelle Naumovski and Keira Gowan were recognized as second-team OUA all-stars.
All in all, a shining season for women’s lacrosse that saw success at the individual and team level.
“We went 15-1 and won a bronze medal,” said Loubert. “I am very happy and very proud of how the girls played this year.”
