The Western women’s soccer team finished in a scoreless tie while the men’s team defeated Waterloo 2–1 on Saturday evening.
Mustangs goalkeeper Abby Valiquette kept the game tied up at zero for the 90-minute bout.
“I thought it was a good effort defensively from the team. Avarie Thomas probably stood out the most to me,” said Western University head coach Martin Painter. “For her first year playing university soccer, she has come in and done incredible. She wins her battles while playing smart and composed.”
The draw against the University of Waterloo brought the women’s record to 4–2–2, which seeds them third in the Ontario University Athletics West Division as they look ahead towards playoffs.
“We need to get a win on Wednesday against [the University of Windsor Lancers] and then going forward from there, keep up the energy and intensity,” said veteran defender Lauren O’Donnell.
The Western men’s soccer team had a better outcome, gaining three points in the OUA standings with a 2–1 win against the Warriors on Saturday.
70 minutes into the game, the Mustangs were leading 2–0 when the Warriors retaliated with a score. But in the final moments, Waterloo wasn’t able to find daylight and couldn’t match Western’s two-score performance.
The second Mustangs goal came off a successful penalty kick from veteran Jamu Iluya.
“I was just making sure I stayed composed,” said Iluya about his penalty kick goal. “Sometimes when you get hit, you kind of have a lot of things going on in your mind.”
The Mustangs opened up the scoring 25 minutes into the match with a goal from first-year player Kyle Gibson. The goal was the Delta, B.C. native’s first of the season, giving the Mustangs an early 1–0 lead.
“Excellent first half, probably the best half we’ve played all year,” said Painter. “We have to come out Wednesday and continue to build the momentum we’ve had. I’m really happy with how the boys have worked but we have to continue to get better. We got a big game on Wednesday that we got to win.”
Both teams have two more games left to qualify for the OUA playoffs. They face Windsor twice in the upcoming week to end the regular season.
The women’s team is set for their final regular season home game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The men will hit Mustangs Field later in the evening at 7:15 p.m..
