The Western Women’s Softball team fell just short of medalling at this year's softball nationals in Kitchener last weekend.
Hosted by Laurier University, Western competed against the Top Eight Softball teams in the country, all vying for the national title.
The Mustangs came rolling into the tournament fresh off of their 10th consecutive championship of the Ontario Intercollegiate Women’s Fastpitch Association.
Western had a strong start to the weekend, winning the first three of their four games.
In the semi-finals, Western was matched up against the University of Regina in what the Mustangs described to be the toughest game they played in the tournament.
“Regina is a very strong team,” said Head Coach Peter Lemon. “They were strong hitters and defensively, they were very aggressive on the bases, we just had trouble scoring runs against them.”
A difficult loss to University of Regina, who would go on to win the National title, sent the Mustangs to the bronze medal game.
In Western's final game of their season, they took on their top provincial rival, the Laurier Golden Hawks.
The Mustangs led the game until the sixth inning when Laurier scored two runs to move ahead by one. At the top of the seventh, Western loaded the bases looking for one last chance to overtake Laurier’s 4-3 lead. While it was a strong effort by the team, they were unable to overcome the Golden Hawks in the end.
The team went into the tournament with a couple of their players injured and faced a few more injuries as the weekend went on, which moved several players out of position.
Despite a tough battle, in the end, Western walked away with fourth place.
“It is hard to be disappointed because it was a really good year and to win the Nationals is not something you can do every year,” said Lemon. “You got to have good luck and get some of the breaks, and this year we didn’t get them.”
Still, several players posted standout performances.
"Our number one pitcher, Aimee Leduc was tremendous all weekend,” said Lemon.
Leduc has pitched a phenomenal season this year, totalling 105 strikeouts and a 2.16 earned run average in the 24 games she has played. This has allowed her to lead the team through two championship weekends.
All in all, the team had a season full of accomplishments and Lemon's attitude reflected that. Though it was a tough ending to a great year, the softball team continues to be one of Western's most successful programs.
