The Mustang women’s tennis team stormed the Ontario University Athletic Championships and came out with a silver medal.
A top performer through the entire regular season, the Mustangs felt ready to take on whatever competition stood in their way.
As three-peat OUA champs and the top-seated team going into the championship, the women’s team had big expectations — but those standards came with great pressure.
The silver medal came as a disappointment.
“We feel we have had a bit of a dynasty,” said head coach Mike Richards. “We won three years in a row and we kind of feel like it is over.”
Just as much as the Mustangs were fighting to retain the top spot, rival teams had their sights set on interrupting their winning streak.
The Mustangs kicked off the championship with a bye on the Friday of the tournament, a perk of being first seed, sending them straight to the semi-finals.
In semis, the Mustangs laid down a 7–0 shutout against the York University Lions.
Despite the excitement, the Mustangs knew they were yet to face their greatest opponent, the University of Toronto Blues.
The Mustangs narrowly beat the Blues 4–3 in the regular season and anticipated an uphill battle. Both capturing shutout victories in the semi-finals, the Mustangs and the Blues came into the championship match with lots of momentum.
Doubles were the first event of the day. While each of the matches were quite close, the Mustangs lost the doubles point.
“We had won the doubles point in the regular season, but on Sunday we lost the doubles point,” said Richards. “That put us behind right off the start and that point really dictated, what I felt was going to be the outcome.”
Still, they pushed forward with confidence and made up some critical ground.
Camille Duggal grabbed the Mustangs' first point. Not only did she convincingly beat her opponent, she was also rewarded with second-team all-star recognition for her performances.
Another victorious performance came from second-year athlete Angela Chen who defeated her opponent on singles court number three in just two sets.
However, the Mustangs faced two other losses in the singles and this left the Blues within one point of clinching victory.
Singles number five decided Toronto’s victory, where after three strenuous sets, the Mustangs came up just short.
“They [University of Toronto] played a little bit more freely and just went for it, we were just a bit tighter because we knew that point was important,” said Richards. “We felt the pressure.”
The Blues broke the Mustangs winning streak and the final score stood in favour of Toronto 5-2.
However, the Mustangs are confident in their ability to return to the championships next year and again be a top performer in the league.
“We are always in the mix, always one of the top teams,” said Richards. “I don’t see us slipping or falling off. It is good to get new players in and keep moving forward.”
Many of the players will be returning next year, with the intention of securing the top spot at OUAs again.
