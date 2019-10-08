Western's women’s tennis team took on the Université de Montréal Carabins at the University Tennis Centre this Saturday.
In the past decade or so, Université de Montréal has been an absolute powerhouse, representing the Quebec league at nationals almost every year.
The Carabins are the reigning champions of the Canadian University Tennis Championships, having brought home double gold in women’s and men’s tennis last year.
While the final score stood at 6-1 in favour of the Carabins, the Mustangs put up a great fight in a tough field of competition.
The likelihood that Western will face Montreal in the national championships is considerably high, and as shown on Saturday, it won’t be an easy feat. And despite the loss, Western is heading into the Ontario University Athletics championships in first place.
The doubles matches kicked off the day, and here where the Mustangs lost their first point. Although they have improved their doubles game according to women’s team captain Laura Bees, they were narrowly beaten by the Carabins.
“This year, we have been really practising on [doubles matches], because that has been our downfall in the past,” said Bees.
Still, the Mustangs pushed forward and returned for their single matches with a strong will to prove themselves.
Though again, they faced a tough draw. While the single matches saw a lot of back-and-fourth play, Western was only able to clinch a single victory.
Upper-year athlete Leanna Carpino avoided a shutout by grabbing a point for the Mustangs at singles #6. It was this match that finished the day, and the score sat in favour of the Carabins at 6-1.
Undefeated in their regular season OUA games with a perfect 5-0 record and having shutout three teams, the Mustangs show great promise in their ability to capture a fourth consecutive OUA championship title.
Provincial champions since the 2016-2017 season and consistently one of the top teams in the country, they look to fulfill greater ambitions this year.
“Having won the last few years, it would be really good to hold that and go back to nationals,” said Bees. “We have placed second and third at nationals and to come home number one would be really great.”
Though Saturday's game against Montreal was an exhibition, if the Mustangs advance, it’ll serve as great preparation for the national championships.
“We are not used to having to bring out our best game, we are not used to having to fight,” said Bees. “Being able to fight today was a good thing for us."
Head coach Mike Richards echoed Bees, saying that the loss came to a strong competitor.
“That was the key today: we were looking for a good match, high competition,” said Mustangs head coach Mike Richards. “They are strong, Montreal is one of the top teams in the country.”
Still, the Mustangs remain hopeful and confident that their training so far this season will give rise to big pay-offs.
With their sights locked on gold, this team is certainly one to watch with upcoming provincial and national titles at stake.
The team will go on the road to York University on Oct. 12 to compete at the OUA championships.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest