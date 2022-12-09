Wrestling with the mirror: What body image means for women in varsity sports

When fourth-year swimmer Amelia Narduzzo’s TikTok went viral, she had already walked away from her sport after years of agony.
Narduzzo, now a member of Western University’s varsity swimming team, is in her second stint of competitive swimming.
She swam for 12 years before quitting in high school. After years of dealing with health problems –– driven by diverging pressures from coaches and social media to look certain ways — she’d finally had enough.
In the summer of 2019, Narduzzo had just graduated from high school and was reminiscing on her athletic career when she made a TikTok about her life as a swimmer. When her video blew up, she was met with comments reflecting the best — and worst — of social media.
“I posted some relatable swim content on TikTok, and then it happened to become viral and blow up,” Narduzzo recalls. “Obviously, that was euphoric at the time, but it does come with a price.”
While many users left positive and relatable comments on her video, some commented on Narduzzo’s body and brought her back to a darker period of her life when she experienced body shaming on a regular basis at the hands of coaches, teammates and social media.
On TikTok, Narduzzo experienced body shaming through comments posted on her videos. One user mentioned her broad shoulders; another said she looked too masculine.
But this was nothing compared to an experience earlier in her swimming career. Years before university and the TikTok incident, Narduzzo recalls experiencing a different type of body shaming at the hands of a coach.
While commenters on Narduzzo’s TikTok critique her body, a mentor from earlier in her swimming career pressured her to look like “the athletic standard” in her sport — broad and muscular.
“He would full on say I was weak. He would say, 'you're not lifting heavy enough, you have to look like an athlete more. What are you? Some sort of skinny model?'” Narduzzo says.
According to Narduzzo, he kept calling her “weak” until she reached the target strength goal he laid out for her. Narduzzo says the mental and physical side effects of working towards this goal made her sport unbearable. She was experiencing insomnia, frequent injuries and lightheadedness. Narduzzo also lost her menstrual cycle during this time.
Eva Pila, a kinesiology professor at Western, says the majority of body shaming content, especially online, is “weight-based stigma.” She adds that, when it comes to varsity athletes, there are a lot of external pressures around conforming the body to societal sport-specific ideals.
This never-ending cycle of trying to meet societal beauty standards while conversely building muscle to perform well in the pool eventually drove Narduzzo to quit swimming altogether.
Narduzzo’s experience is an extreme example of body shaming competitive athletes face, and reflective of how social media can exacerbate it.
Lauren Pastor, Mustangs Athlete Student Council president and a third-year setter on Western’s women’s volleyball team, says sexualization is also a common problem women in her sport face.
“There's a lot of [social media] accounts that are fans of pro volleyball players, but will be like, 'this is the most beautiful volleyball player,'” Pastor explains. “Men don't get that same type of attention. In sports, they're regarded for their skill, not so much for how they look.”
Pastor’s teammate, second-year outside hitter Jaeya Brach, says her height, always an asset in her sport, has instigated instances of body shaming for her and her fellow players.
“You get a lot of stares when you go out together, and people look at you,” Brach says. “I was a lot more self-conscious of my height because I was taller than all the guys I knew, and they'd make comments about it.”
Body pressures student-athletes face in sports are different from the ones they face on social media, leading many athletes feeling pressured by coaches and society to conform to different body ideals.
London-based technology analyst Carmi Levy says the average university student, athlete or not, has had much of their worldview shaped by social media platforms. According to him, what we believe is normal is a result of what we see online, and that we can blame social media for many problems around body shaming today.
Narduzzo says those who make these observations on social media often try to justify their perspective by commenting on the subject’s athletic background.
“They might clear it off with, 'but that's because you're a swimmer,' so they can identify you as an athlete, ‘but they are big for societal standards,’” Narduzzo explains about the comments referring to the size of her shoulders. “I never know whether to take it as a compliment or not.”
Narduzzo’s hyper awareness of her body was furthered by the comments on her TikTok account. She says messages from strangers online tend to make people more aware of their body.
“[Other] people commented, 'she doesn't look anything like an athlete, why is she making these swimmer related videos if she doesn't even look like a swimmer?'” Narduzzo says.
As she faced pressures from coaches and being exposed to a constant barrage of content on social media, Narduzzo’s life began to unravel.
Attempting to isolate herself and hide from the attention of social media didn’t help.
“I felt really anxious, because I didn't know who I was,” Narduzzo explains. “The standards were just so unrealistic, you can't please everyone online.”
“I just fell in that hole where I had to look skinny, and that was the main goal. It took over, and it prioritized my life over swimming, which I never thought would be an issue. But I was just entrenched in social media, and I thought that was the better way of living.”
After taking four years off, Narduzzo returned to competitive swimming last fall as a member of Western’s varsity swimming team. She explains that, despite the negative comments on her TikTok videos, she felt she still had something left in the tank.
“In university, I took a lot of time off to reflect on if this was something I really enjoyed, if social media's voice about overexercising was the main reason why I wanted to continue, or if it was because of my heart,” she adds. “I realized it was something I really enjoyed doing.”
Body shaming on social media is a two-headed monster of sorts, a reason for why it’s so hard to escape from.
Levy says the hostile reality of body shaming on social media is driven by two factors: “keyboard warriors” saying things they wouldn't say to a person's face, and social media platforms presenting unrealistic body image stereotypes.
Narduzzo’s history of body shaming at the hands of multiple sources isn’t normal or common, but does highlight an experience of self-consciousness experienced by many female athletes.
Athletes in different sports also experience body shaming differently. Asia Porcu, a fourth-year midfielder and forward on the Mustangs field hockey team, says that, while field hockey uniforms aren’t as tight as those worn in volleyball or swimming, they have been a source of self-consciousness in the past.
“Sometimes, the uniforms aren't the most flattering,” Porcu explains. “For example, last year, they ran out of mediums, so most girls were stuck with sizes that were too small and there were comments from other teams towards us about pulling our skirts down.”
In response to these struggles faced by female athletes, the Mustangs women’s volleyball team has implemented a number of self-care policies that prioritize players’ health and well-being. Brach and Pastor praised the team’s “me day” policy, where players are allowed to skip a day of practice once per semester, no questions asked.
Like the women’s volleyball team, Porcu says the field hockey team has a strong, body-positive culture that involves players complimenting each other on their looks, something that’s had an overwhelmingly positive impact on team morale.
“That creates an environment where everybody is comfortable with one another,” Porcu adds. “Especially because it’s one of those sports where you get changed in the same vicinity as well.”
The Mustangs swimming team doesn’t have any official self-care policies, but head coach Paul Midgley values his athletes as people, according to Narduzzo. She says Midgley is understanding and prioritizes open communication between him and his athletes.
Social media didn’t create body shaming — it simply gave another platform for it to circulate on.
“Body shaming has been around forever,” Levy says. “Humans have been making comments about the state of each other's bodies since the beginning of humanity. What's changed now is that you no longer have to be standing in front of someone in order to deliver the most devastating comments imaginable.”
Narduzzo says that, while her experience with body shaming has been traumatic, her love for swimming ultimately shines through the negative comments others have said to her. This realization inspired her to get back in the pool.
Although her career as an athlete took a four-year hiatus, she’s happy to be back and focusing on the woman looking back at her in the mirror, not solely trying to impress an audience.
“There's always something to be said about your body,” she says. “If I'm taking care of myself, sleeping well, eating well and exercising in a healthy way, then I'm happy and that's what I have to be aware about.”
— with files from Bianca Collia
