The Addams Family Musical will debut this Wednesday as Theatre USC’s first in-person spring musical since 2019, promising the audience a night full of laughter.
The musical is based on the movie The Addams Family, but with a twist — Wednesday Addams is 18 years old and engaged to a “normal” man her parents have never met. The musical is set to follow Wednesday asking her father, Gomez Addams, to keep it a secret from her mother, Morticia.
Ewen Van Wagner, a first-year political science student, will be playing Gomez.
“I genuinely think this is the best production I'm going to be in,” says Van Wagner. “It’s hilarious. Everyone in the cast is dying laughing every rehearsal.”
Theatre USC’s last in-person spring musical was their 2019 production of Chicago. They returned in-person for the first time in November 2022 with the play Men are Dogs, after many earlier projects were cancelled or moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Van Wagner.
Putting on The Addams Family Musical was inspired by the popularity of Netflix’s show Wednesday, which follows Wednesday Addams solving a murder-mystery at her boarding school. The TV show is Netflix’s second most popular English-language show, with over one billion hours streamed.
The Addams Family Musical will premiere at 8 p.m. from Wednesday in the Mustang Lounge and run until Saturday. Tickets are available for sale online, priced at $15 for Western students and $20 for non-affiliated guests.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest