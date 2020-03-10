Three Western grad students are taking a trip to an international planetary science conference to present their award-winning work in Mars, radar and more.
PhD students Catheryn Ryan and Gavin Tolometti, and master's of science student Chimira Andres learned in January that they had won an award from the Lunar and Planetary Institute in the US.
All three students will be presenting their own research at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, also attended by leading scientists in planetary research.
The award is given to just 20 students globally each year; this year, 77 graduate students applied from more than 15 countries.
Applicants must submit an abstract detailing their research, which is reviewed by a board of planetary scientists. Winners receive funding to attend and present their research at the conference.
Ryan, who's set to give a talk on detecting organic material on the red planet, said the occasion is “quite exciting.”
“It’s an excellent opportunity to network with researchers from all around the world,” she said. “This is big for me to give a talk and have that recognition.”
Andres will be discussing ground-penetrating radar technology, and its application to surface ice on Mars — and the Canadian arctic.
“This award allows you to open doors and network, especially in the space community” Andres commented. “I was very surprised — I wasn’t expecting to win an award.”
The conference is held annually and hosts leading researchers in planetary science, specializing in various fields such as geochemistry, geology and astronomy. This year marks the 51st conference, which will be held in The Woodlands, Texas in mid-March.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest