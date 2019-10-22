Watch: Inside Western's tornado maker

Western University has the world's first three-dimensional wind research chamber.
It's the Wind Engineering, Energy and Environment Research Institute, also called WindEEE
The chamber can reproduce tornadoes and downbursts to test their effects on buildings and other structures.
Horia Hangan, an engineering professor and WindEEE's director, takes us inside the research institute.
WindEEE welcomes Western students to conduct research at their facility.
