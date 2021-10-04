Western and USC hold vigil for death of Gabriel Neil

The USC and Western held a candlelight vigil Friday night for first-year student Gabriel Neil, who was killed during September’s OWeek. Neil is remembered as warm, charismatic and loving by his friends, floormates, teammates, family members and girlfriend.
Neil was a first-year health science student who was assaulted Sept. 10 near Essex Hall, his Western University residence building. He was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries later that weekend.
“He was a kind young man who made friends whenever he went and he always had a smile on his face,” said a speaker who was reading a note from his family.
The candlelight vigil saw hundreds of students, professors and Mustang athletes from Neils’s rugby team were in attendance at the TD Stadium on campus, lighting candles in Niel’s memory. The vigil was also streamed live as a webinar online. Counselors were available on site to support attendees.
University Students’ Council president Zamir Fakirani and vice-president external affairs Eunice Oladejo opened the event with a joint statement. The two described meeting Neil during Orientation Week and being drawn to his charisma, sharing their sadness they could no longer follow his undergraduate journey.
“He treated us like long-time friends, cracking jokes and making a smile the whole way back,” Oladejo said about the first time she met Neil, driving him home on a campus golf cart. “I can still remember his smile, kindness and light, surrounding him as we chatted.”
Western University president Alan Shepard made an appearance shortly after the USC executives, saying “it’s been an incredibly difficult start to the academic year at Western — to the family and friends of Gabriel Neil, it’s been worse.”
Shepard thanked the students who cared for Neil after he was attacked, saying it must have been “incredibly difficult” for them. He also extended condolences to Neil’s girlfriend, who is a student at Western.
Shepard spoke to many of Neils’ teachers, family members and friends for his statement at the vigil, and he said those close to Neil described him as “incredibly smart, ambitious, competitive in all the good ways, fair minded, kind, gentle and loving.”
Neil’s family provided a note that was read at the event, describing Neil as a warm and beloved community member.
“He was a devoted boyfriend, a loyal friend and a teammate. He celebrated his friends' successes, and could be counted on to support them during difficult times,” the note said.
According to the family’s note, Neil’s death contributed to saving four people through organ donations. His family encouraged the audience to follow in Neil’s footsteps and sign up as organ donors.
An organ donation campaign in Neil’s name was created in partnership with the Trillium Gift of Life Network.
