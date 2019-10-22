A campus-wide effort to understand the final frontier has lifted off.
The Institute for Earth and Space Exploration, known as Western Space, was launched on Oct. 7 after years of planning.
Western University, after getting funding from the federal government, has garnered broad interdisciplinary support for the Institute. It's teamed by eight faculties, 19 departments and more than 60 researchers and 40 graduates.
Gordon Osinski, the institute's director, said “the first step is to come together as a group to decide what the priorities will be.”
The team will work on far out questions like how to keep humans alive and healthy in space.
Other research questions to be explored involve the formation and evolution of the galaxy and structures, life forms, and our own life origin.
Broadly, they see two goals for their future: launching Western into space and bringing space down to earth. That means developing technology to send up to space, and bringing back data on how humans can live in remote environments.
With the launching of Western Space, other elements were brought into the institute. Introduced in 2008, Western’s planetary science program is still the only graduate program in Canada.
Outreach is another notable aspect of Western Space.
The outreach program “brings space to children,” said Osinski. This means workshops, summer camps and public events. Space-themed programs help children to build an interest in the STEM subjects.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest