Western has since announced that all events with more than 50 people should be cancelled. They will say by Friday whether classes are moving online. For more, go to @uwogazette on Twitter.
Western announced Thursday that they are postponing their open house for prospective students and families scheduled for this Saturday.
The university updated the website for the event, saying they are exploring an alternative for later in spring.
"We have made this decision to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and campus community in consultation with the local Middlesex-London Health Unit," they wrote.
Ontario has 54 cases of the novel coronavirus, which was recently declared a pandemic and has struck down sporting leagues and conferences around the world.
Western University saw one case in January, a student who had been in Wuhan, but she self-quarantined and never came to campus. Health officials in London have said the current risk is low.
This story is developing. For more coverage of how COVID-19 is affecting Western, check the Gazette on Twitter @uwogazette.
