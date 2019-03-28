The annual Western Student Research Conference is Western University’s biggest event for undergraduate students from various faculties to congregate and showcase their talents in research.
Sponsored by the City of London and supported by many local politicians, the WSRC is organized by students every year in hopes to motivate future generations of graduates and encourage sharing of ideas between disciplines.
The conference will be at the Physics and Astronomy Building this Friday, March 29.
“Many global issues are multi-faceted and require in-depth research from a lot of different fields,” said Selina Phan, co-chair of the WSRC. “Expanding communication across different fields can generate new approaches to a problem that cannot be tackled with a one-dimensional perspective.”
This year, the WSRC highlights 27 oral presenters, 18 flash talk presenters and 70 poster presenters.
A record-high 170 students applied to present their projects at the conference this year. Teodora Marginean is a second-year medical sciences and scholar's elective student and is one of many featured presenters at the WSRC.
“I’m excited for this event, because I know what I want to say about my research and how to guide my presentation with the poster,” said Marginean, who hopes to major in one health. “It forces me to think critically about the topic and format, so that my research is accessible.”
Presenters will be evaluated by a panel of judges, consisting of faculty members and graduate students with master's, PhD and post-doctoral degrees. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winning presenters in each category.
“On a logistic level, we’ve changed the structure of the event quite significantly this year,” said Phan. “For example, we implemented our 'Flash Talks' presentations. Undergrads deliver their research talks in three minutes, which is entertaining to watch and allows attendees to sample a variety of disciplines within a short period of time.”
The founding director of Brain and Mind Institute, Melvyn Goodale, is the featured keynote speaker at the event. His interdisciplinary research integrates psychology and neurophysiology, pioneering the study of visuomotor control in neurological patients.
The Faculty of Science is the most well-represented at the conference. In the future, Phan hopes to see more representation from the Arts and Humanities and Engineering faculties.
“Especially for undergrads, a lot of our research is not conclusive and is a learning process. The greatest expectation should be learning something from your experience,” said Marginean. “I think WSRC is a great opportunity to take part in non-traditional routes to my goals.”
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and admission is free.
