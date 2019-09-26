Western is bracing for its annual party weekend with thousands of students coming to Purple Fest and Fake Homecoming.
The Gazette asked a few students which event they would be attending, and most said they would be attending Fake Homecoming, though some said both.
Here is what four of the students had to say about the weekend:
Are you worried about the preventative measures Western and London Police are taking?
"I’m a little concerned, but I think personally I’ll be fine because I am a responsible student. I think it is unfair for Western and London Police to put that in your record when this is a non-campus related activity. This is something I do on my personal time." — Aayush Patel, third-year BMOS.
"No, my group of friends and I usually don’t drink, we are just there to be with friends, it is less likely that we will get ourselves in trouble." — Reem Kazamel, fourth-year Foods and Nutrition.
Do you think students have a right to party on Broughdale?
"I feel like they probably shouldn’t just because of people that live on that street that don’t want the destruction happening to the neighbourhood." — Kazamel.
"There is no reason why they shouldn't be. As long as they’re making sure nothing too bad happens. If someone wants to do something crazy they're gonna find the way to do it regardless of the measures to stop reckless actions." — Sophie Mera-Joyce, third-year Criminology.
Do you think Western and London Police are taking the right approach?
"I do not think it is the right approach at all. The best approach is the police going out there to make sure no one is getting hurt, as opposed to going there to enforce a non-party atmosphere, which is unnecessary." — Patel.
"I think it is too aggressive, [the event] is obviously going to happen. To send stuff to the school is a bit much." — Mackenzie Gallard, Political Science.
Despite Western University’s best efforts to deter partying on Fake Homecoming, students still include Broughdale in their plans. And even with major headliners such as A$AP Rocky and Tyga, some students will stick to Broughdale. But, others could be at the concert all day, which starts at 10 a.m.
Regardless of the way students choose to celebrate Fake Homecoming, they should be aware of the risks of going.
